After contemporary artist Park Yoon-kyung moved to Jeju Island, she found herself inspired by the locale’s natural landscapes and scenery, rich culture, and unique spoken dialect. In this latest body of work. Park uses vibrant colours and bold brush strokes to explore the connection between humans and the natural world around them. Look out for her mastery in incorporating painted frames to create interesting three-dimensional works that transcend the traditional canvas.
Park Yoon-kyung: In Between Islands
- Event website:
- www.solunafineart.com/exhibitions
- Address:
- Soluna Fine Art
- G/F, 52 Sai St, Sheung Wan
- Hong Kong
