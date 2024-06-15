Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Park Yoon-kyung: In Between Islands

  • Art, Painting
  • Soluna Fine Art, Sheung Wan
  1. Park Yoon-Kyung Colors of The Air
    Photograph: Courtesy Park Yoon-kyung / Soluna Fine Art
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Park Yoon-Kyung Love Alone Is Not Enough
    Photograph: Courtesy Park Yoon-kyung / Soluna Fine Art
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

After contemporary artist Park Yoon-kyung moved to Jeju Island, she found herself inspired by the locale’s natural landscapes and scenery, rich culture, and unique spoken dialect. In this latest body of work. Park uses vibrant colours and bold brush strokes to explore the connection between humans and the natural world around them. Look out for her mastery in incorporating painted frames to create interesting three-dimensional works that transcend the traditional canvas.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.solunafineart.com/exhibitions
Address:
Soluna Fine Art
​G/F, 52 Sai St, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.