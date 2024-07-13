Present Tense at at New Art Est-Ouest Auctions

New Art Est-Ouest Auctions presents 'Present Tense', a vibrant group exhibition fusing paintings and sculptures by acclaimed contemporary artists. Featuring the works of talents like Damien Hirst, Takashi Murakami, David Shrigley, and more; the show invites viewers on a voyage of discovery by offering diverse perspectives and challenging conventional norms. From the whimsical to the thought-provoking, each piece encourages both seasoned and new art collectors to explore alternate ways of seeing the world.
- New Art Est-Ouest Auctions
- 7/F, H Queen's, 80 Queen's Road Central, CentralNew Art Est-Ouest Auctions
- Hong Kong
