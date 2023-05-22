QQ Tufting is a tufting workshops space located in Kwun Tong. Crafters are welcome to take as much time as they need to create rugs and mini carpets (prices depend on the size) to their liking and choose from over 90 different yarn colours available. They can also accommodate group gatherings for birthday parties, team-building activities, and bridal showers.
QQ Tufting
- Address:
- Flat 1, 9/F, Block B, Chung Mei Center
- Hing Yip Street, Kwun Tong
- Hong Kong
