  • Art, Public art
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended

RedBall Hong Kong public installations

Jenny Leung
Written by Jenny Leung
Deputy Editor
Time Out says

The world-famous RedBall Project is bouncing into town from December 6 to 15. Created by American artist Kurt Perschke, the RedBall Project is known as the world’s longest-running street art and has made its way across the globe popping up in cities like London, Paris, Tokyo, Tainan, and more. Each day, the giant red ball will appear at 10 culturally significant locations, wedging itself into various local architecture from Hong Kong Island to Kowloon. As part of the Business of Design Week (BODW), RedBall Hong Kong will also see various collaborations with local artists and brands to get everyone interacting and engaging with this giant oversized ball. Open daily from 11am to 6pm, the installations are free and open to everyone. Keep an eye out for the schedule, set to be announced in mid-November. 

Details

Event website:
redballproject.com/cities/hongkong/
Address
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

