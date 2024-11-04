Subscribe
World-renowned RedBall Project bounces into Hong Kong this December

Here's everything you need to know about "the world's longest-running street artwork"

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Deputy Editor
RedBall Project
Photograph: Courtesy RedBall Project
Prepare for a pop of colour as the internationally renowned public artwork RedBall Project – known to be "the world's longest-running street artwork" – bounces its way to Hong Kong for a limited-time only. Want to know when and where you can catch this oversized piece of art around the city? We've got all the deets right here.

When is the RedBall Project coming to Hong Kong?

RedBall Hong Kong will be in town from Friday, December 6, to Sunday, December 15, available for viewing from 11am to 6pm daily.

Where can I see the RedBall Hong Kong installations?

The RedBall will pop up in 10 culturally significant locations across the city, with a new site revealed each day. The pre-released schedule will be announced in mid-November, so keep your eyes on this page for more info soon. As part of the Business of Design Week (BODW), the installations will feature local artist collaborations, brand partnerships, and various activities. 

RedBall Project
Photograph: Courtesy RedBall Project
RedBall Project
Photograph: Courtesy RedBall Project

What is the RedBall Project and RedBall Hong Kong?

The RedBall Project, created by American artist Kurt Perschke, is celebrated as "the world's longest-running street artwork". Since its debut in 2001, it has travelled the globe, stopping in cities like Paris, Chicago, London, and Tokyo – Hong Kong will be its 48th stop! From Hong Kong Island to Kowloon, the project invites participants to interact with the oversized red ball as it wedges itself into local architecture, prompting reflections on cultural and historical significance while encouraging fresh perspectives on everyday surroundings.

For more information about RedBall Hong Kong, visit RedBall Project’s Instagram (@redballproject) and website.

