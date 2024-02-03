Hong Kong
Shanshui: Echoes and Signals

  • Art, Mixed media
  • M+, West Kowloon
  1. Relatum – The Mirror Road by Lee Ufan at Shanshui: Echoes and Signals
    Photograph: Courtesy Shu Nakagawa / The National Art Center, Tokyo
  2. Water Block by Tokujin Yoshioka at Shanshui: Echoes and Signals
    Photograph: Courtesy Dan Leung / M+ Hong Kong
  3. 4PM by Sookoon Ang at Shanshui: Echoes and Signals
    Photograph: Courtesy Sookoon Ang
Exploring landscapes in an increasingly virtual world through different artistic mediums

M+ Museum’s new thematic exhibition aims to explore the connection between landscape and humanity in our post-industrial and increasingly virtual world. Literally translating to ‘mountain and water’, shanshui is a Chinese cultural concept that has inspired Asian ink paintings across millennia. Almost 130 works split into nine thematic sections will reimagine landscape through art, moving images, sound, design, architecture, and other large-scale mediums from a range of international artists, architects, and creators.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

www.mplus.org.hk/en/exhibitions/shanshui-echoes-and-signals/
M+
West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong

