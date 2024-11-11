Sotheby’s Hong Kong Modern & Contemporary Art Auction Shows

Pop into Sotheby’s Maison ahead of their upcoming auctions to see a striking collection of artworks before they get snapped up into private collections. Their centrepiece is a two-metre-tall Mark Rothko painting in vibrant yellow and blue, quite unlike his other works which mostly feature deeper shades and red hues. There is also a piece by Zao Wou-ki from his Hurricane period which is unusually large for the artist. Don’t miss an early hat painting by Yayoi Kusama and an expressionist cubism piece by George Condo before heading upstairs to see more by Monet, Yoshimoto Nara, Takashi Murakami, and many others. This is a rare opportunity to see artworks by so many great creatives in one space outside of national galleries and museums, so catch Sotheby’s evening and day auction highlights while you still can.