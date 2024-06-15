Hong Kong
Timeout

Taher Jaoui’s ‘The Momentum of Now’ exhibition

  • Art, Abstract
  • Jeeum Gallery, Discovery Bay
  1. Taher Jaoui Blue Fantasy
    Photograph: Courtesy Taher Jaoui / Jeeun Gallery
  2. Taher Jaoui It is Starting Over
    Photograph: Courtesy Taher Jaoui / Jeeun Gallery
Dubai-based Tunisian artist Taher Jaoui will be holding his solo exhibition in Hong Kong this month. Jaoui has never had any formal art education but has rather taught himself to meld a range of styles and influences including African primitive art, abstract expressionism, and even mathematical symbols. His work is a dynamic dialogue with the canvas, with each brush stroke representing a spontaneous decision to live in the moment.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.jeeumgallery.com/exhibitions/12-the-momentum-of-now-taher-jaoui-solo-exhibition/works/
Address:
Jeeum Gallery
LG-01, Office Block One, DB North Plaza, 92 Siena Avenue, Discovery Bay
Hong Kong

Dates and times

11:00‘The Momentum of Now’ exhibitionJeeum Gallery
