Dubai-based Tunisian artist Taher Jaoui will be holding his solo exhibition in Hong Kong this month. Jaoui has never had any formal art education but has rather taught himself to meld a range of styles and influences including African primitive art, abstract expressionism, and even mathematical symbols. His work is a dynamic dialogue with the canvas, with each brush stroke representing a spontaneous decision to live in the moment.
Taher Jaoui’s ‘The Momentum of Now’ exhibition
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Jeeum Gallery
- LG-01, Office Block One, DB North Plaza, 92 Siena Avenue, Discovery Bay
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
