Hong Kong
Take the Field, Take the Stage

  Art, Painting
  WKM Gallery, Aberdeen
  Take the Field, Take the Stage at WKM Gallery
  Take the Field, Take the Stage at WKM Gallery
Painting series themed around athletes and films

Taiwanese artist Kuo Yen Fu will be having a solo exhibition with his paintings themed around athletes and films – inspired by his personal experience of being an athlete before transitioning to the entertainment industry. His athletes series depict muscles and movements with tense, dynamic lines, while the works inspired by films playfully look at pop culture and stereotypes in the industry. 

Details

www.wkm.gallery/kuo-yen-fu-soloshow
WKM Gallery
20/F, Coda Designer Building, 62 Wong Chuk Hang Road
Hong Kong
999077

Dates and times

