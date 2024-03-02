Taiwanese artist Kuo Yen Fu will be having a solo exhibition with his paintings themed around athletes and films – inspired by his personal experience of being an athlete before transitioning to the entertainment industry. His athletes series depict muscles and movements with tense, dynamic lines, while the works inspired by films playfully look at pop culture and stereotypes in the industry.
Take the Field, Take the Stage
Painting series themed around athletes and films
- www.wkm.gallery/kuo-yen-fu-soloshow
- WKM Gallery
- 20/F, Coda Designer Building, 62 Wong Chuk Hang Road
- Hong Kong
- 999077
