The Stroll Gallery presents The Green Room, a solo exhibition of works by young Korean artist Lee Na. The exhibition features 11 paintings that draw on Na's childhood memories and imagination, capturing the beauty of nature and life with remarkable detail. Na's use of colours brings to life the emotions, relationships, and environment depicted in her works, offering viewers a chance to transport to her world.
때마침 초록; The Green Room
- The Stroll Gallery
- Unit 504, 5/F, Vanta Industrial Centre
- 21-33 Tai Lin Pai Road, Kwai Chung
- Hong Kong
