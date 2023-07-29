Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

때마침 초록; The Green Room

  • Art
  • The Stroll Gallery, Kwai Chung
  1. The Stroll Gallery, Lee Na
    Photograph: Courtesy The Stroll Gallery/Lee Na
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. The Stroll Gallery, Lee Na
    Photograph: Courtesy The Stroll Gallery/Lee Na
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

The Stroll Gallery presents The Green Room, a solo exhibition of works by young Korean artist Lee Na. The exhibition features 11 paintings that draw on Na's childhood memories and imagination, capturing the beauty of nature and life with remarkable detail. Na's use of colours brings to life the emotions, relationships, and environment depicted in her works, offering viewers a chance to transport to her world. 

Details

Event website:
thestroll.gallery/
Address:
The Stroll Gallery
Unit 504, 5/F, Vanta Industrial Centre
21-33 Tai Lin Pai Road, Kwai Chung
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.