The Stallery WCH

Featuring 14 new works and four sculptures, Space Rich follows in the same vein as Chang's previous show, Bling Dynasty, by incorporating recognisable figures and icons from pop culture and luxury brands in its compositions. Juxtaposing 'earthly' icons against the barren landscape of Mars, the exhibition offers a visual contemplation of deep space habitation and the possibility of escaping reality – a world dominated by consumerist urges and social media feeds – to outer space or virtual reality. At once provocative and playfully enticing, Chang's works invite viewers on a foray into Chang’s imaginative visions of Mars and the footprints of its futuristic inhabitants.