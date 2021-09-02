Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Stallery WCH

  • Art
  • Wan Chai
  • Recommended
The Stallery
Photograph: Courtesy The Stallery
Advertising

Time Out says

The Stallery is an art studio and gallery founded by Hong Kong pop artist Ernest Chang. The gallery serves as both a gallery space where exhibitions are often held, as well as an atelier for artist-in-residence to create art and showcase their process to visitors who drop by.

Details

Address:
82A Stone Nullah Ln
Wan Chai
Wan Chai
Contact:
View Website

What’s on

Space Rich by Ernest Chang

Featuring 14 new works and four sculptures, Space Rich follows in the same vein as Chang's previous show, Bling Dynasty, by incorporating recognisable figures and icons from pop culture and luxury brands in its compositions. Juxtaposing 'earthly' icons against the barren landscape of Mars, the exhibition offers a visual contemplation of deep space habitation and the possibility of escaping reality – a world dominated by consumerist urges and social media feeds – to outer space or virtual reality. At once provocative and playfully enticing, Chang's works invite viewers on a foray into Chang’s imaginative visions of Mars and the footprints of its futuristic inhabitants.

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!