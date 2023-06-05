The sweet art of sugar blowing: The story of Cheung Chau's candy master

As you stroll along Cheung Chau’s main road, Tung Wan Road, you’ll see people munching on mango mochi and giant fish balls while transport trucks make their delivery rounds. Amidst the hustle and bustle of this busy street, there’s a small shop tucked away in a corner. Its vibrant, hand-painted metal gates bear the name ‘Sugarman’ in Cantonese. Despite having been around for more than a decade, the shop’s opening hours remain a mystery to even the locals of Cheung Chau. Those who have been lucky enough to catch a glimpse of its inside would have seen the elusive shop owner pulling sugar candies using a traditional confectionery technique that’s on the brink of disappearing.

Watch the video below to see Cheung Chau's candy master in action:

