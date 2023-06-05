The sweet art of sugar blowing: The story of Cheung Chau's candy master

The candy magician
Candy maker Louis To doesn’t stick to conventional store hours. He opens his shop whenever he feels like it, yet he never fails to attract large crowds when he starts working. Once he opens his handmade wooden oven and kneads and pulls hot sugar syrup (at least 170-degree temperature), people come by to watch his process. His self-thought approach moulds the sugar into various shapes with his hands and scissors. In just two to three minutes, he transforms the glossy, semi-liquid syrup into lifelike green dragons, horses, or qilins – the mythical Chinese beasts commonly seen in Cheung Chau festivals. It’s like watching the work of a street magician.