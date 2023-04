This mural by Hong Kong-based designer, illustrator, and artist Wong Ting Fung features abstract Chinese characters in green and red, inspired by the colours of the Tin Hau temple. He freestyled his design onto each wall in about 12 hours, incorporating elements of the surrounding area into the piece like a collage.

Next to the playground, visitors will also get to see murals by artists from HKwalls 2021 festival, including Neil Wang, Carol Bellese Choi, Zoie Lam, and Kristopher Ho.

25 Man Nin Stret, Sai Kung