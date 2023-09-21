Hong Kong
Vain Projects

  • Art
  • Soho
Sculpture by Scotty So
Photograph: Courtesy Vain ProjectsSculpture by Scotty So
Vain Projects is a new art gallery celebrating radical cultural influences

An off-shoot of Young Soy Gallery, Vain Projects celebrates radical cultural influences. They see their artists as philosophers, educators, rebels, visionaries, and perhaps even degenerates...

The Vain Projects gallery space is in a carpark on Staunton Street, Soho.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
3 Staunton Street, Central
Central
Contact:
What’s on

Baak3 Mei6 Saang1: Scotty So Solo Show

  • Mixed media

Young Soy Gallery has debuted their new offshoot brand Vain Projects with a solo exhibition for internationally renowned artist Scotty So. Taken from a line of classical Tang dynasty poetry, Baak Mei Saang (百媚生) can be roughly translated as the ‘blooming of a hundred charms’, signifying the allure of a strong-minded, beautiful woman. Given the theme, you may be expecting a series of classical Chinese ink paintings, but no, the Hong Kong-born, Melbourne-based So has instead rendered the idea of beauty using camp and whimsy. Working across a wide range of mediums, his works in this exhibition range from photography, paintings, sculptures, videos, and even drag – after all, why should beauty be so tightly confined to pre-set barriers? Look out for our favourite pieces: a series of editorial-style fashion shoots featuring knock-off designer brands, a cheongsam made of Hong Kong ubiquitous red-white-and-blue nylon bags, and butt plug-shaped porcelain vases.

