Hong Kong
Timeout

With love, from the island

  • Art, Painting
  • Sens Gallery, Aberdeen
  1. With love, from the island
    Photograph: Courtesy Sens Gallery
  2. Artist Jess Xiaoyi Han at With love, from the island
    Photograph: Courtesy Sens Gallery
Ribbon-like flowing elements and lines against vivid backdrops

Chinese artist Jess Xiaoyi Han is presenting a solo exhibition of her new works at Sens Gallery. Referencing her recent trip to Hawaii, the ribbon-like flowing elements against vivid backdrops emulate the colourful island tropics. Han is one of those artists who make it great fun to contemplate a series of vibrant lines and shapes and come up with personal interpretations of the work.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

www.sensgallery.com/exhibitions/2401-with-love-from-the-island
Sens Gallery
Room 08, 19/F, Landmark South, Wong Chuk Hang
Hong Kong

11:00With love, from the islandSens Gallery
