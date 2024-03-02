Chinese artist Jess Xiaoyi Han is presenting a solo exhibition of her new works at Sens Gallery. Referencing her recent trip to Hawaii, the ribbon-like flowing elements against vivid backdrops emulate the colourful island tropics. Han is one of those artists who make it great fun to contemplate a series of vibrant lines and shapes and come up with personal interpretations of the work.
With love, from the island
Sens Gallery
Room 08, 19/F, Landmark South, Wong Chuk Hang
Hong Kong
