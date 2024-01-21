Hong Kong singer and actor Aka C has recently shifted her focus to another artistic passion of technical pen drawing. She will therefore be holding a solo art exhibition which highlights the relationship between humans and animals. From seahorses, whales, and sloths, to mythical creatures like unicorns, Aka C invites viewers to question the boundaries of human imagination and reality.
Wonders Phantasm by Aka C
A solo art exhibition by local singer and actor Aka C
Details
- Address:
- Gallery by the Harbour
- Tsim Sha Tsui
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
