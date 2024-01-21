Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Wonders Phantasm by Aka C

  • Art, Drawing and illustration
  • Gallery by the Harbour, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Wonders Phantasm by Aka C
    Photograph: Courtesy Harbour CityWonders Phantasm by Aka C
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Wonders Phantasm by Aka C
    Photograph: Courtesy Harbour CityWonders Phantasm by Aka C
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

A solo art exhibition by local singer and actor Aka C

Hong Kong singer and actor Aka C has recently shifted her focus to another artistic passion of technical pen drawing. She will therefore be holding a solo art exhibition which highlights the relationship between humans and animals. From seahorses, whales, and sloths, to mythical creatures like unicorns, Aka C invites viewers to question the boundaries of human imagination and reality.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.