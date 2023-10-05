Wyndham Social

Using bright, bold colours, Francesco Lietti captures the frenetic energy of entering a metropolis like Hong Kong. The two-dimensional paintings are elevated by his use of magazine and newspaper clippings, which make for a nice visual surprise when spotted. In fact, the majority of this body of work should be viewed up close to reveal little details amongst the skyscrapers and hills. Lietti’s Hong Kong is vibrant, compact, and energetic – and we think this makes for a great reflection of the city.