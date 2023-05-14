Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Xyza Cruz Bacani’s We Are Like Air exhibit

  • Art, Photography
  • Ovolo Southside, Aberdeen
  • Recommended
  1. Xyza Cruz Bacani’s We Are Like Air exhibit
    Photograph: Xyza Cruz BacaniA migrant worker in Hong Kong cleaning a window of her employers home
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Xyza Cruz Bacani’s We Are Like Air exhibit
    Photograph: Xyza Cruz BacaniA migrant domestic worker walking with high heels in Hong Kong, September 10, 2017
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Xyza Cruz Bacani’s We Are Like Air exhibit
    Photograph: Courtesy Xyza Cruz BacaniXyza Cruz Bacani
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

If you’re looking for activities to do to celebrate Mother’s Day with your mums, head to GiG at Ovolo Southside and catch the insightful exhibit of award-winning Filipina Xyza Cruz Bacani. Presented by Ovolo Hotels, PathFinders, and Morgan McKinley, the exhibit will feature thought-provoking photographs from her published book We Are Like Air, offering a raw and insightful look into migration and motherhood. Mark your calendars on May 13 and 14, and don’t miss the opening party on Friday, May 12, from 6pm to 9pm.

Xyza is known for photographing monochrome images of Hong Kong that reflect her experience as a second-generation Migrant Domestic Worker, covering topics like migration, motherhood, and social issues. Her works led her to showcase exhibits all across the globe and earned her a scholarship at New York University (NYU), which she recently finished in 2022. Her images for We Are Like Air are a celebration of the unconditional and sacrificial love of migrant women mothers. The exhibition hopes to honour migrant women and mothers and see them as champions.  

Catch Xyza during the event and grab a signed copy of her book ($400). Tickets are available at $300 per person for the launch (with a complimentary $100 voucher for Ovolo Southside’s Mediterranean restaurant Kömune) and $100 for regular dates.

Book your tickets via eventbrite.hk.  

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta

Details

Dates and times

10:00Xyza Cruz Bacani’s We Are Like Air exhibitOvolo Southside
10:00Xyza Cruz Bacani’s We Are Like Air exhibitOvolo Southside
10:00Xyza Cruz Bacani’s We Are Like Air exhibitOvolo Southside
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.