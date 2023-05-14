Time Out says

If you’re looking for activities to do to celebrate Mother’s Day with your mums, head to GiG at Ovolo Southside and catch the insightful exhibit of award-winning Filipina Xyza Cruz Bacani. Presented by Ovolo Hotels, PathFinders, and Morgan McKinley, the exhibit will feature thought-provoking photographs from her published book We Are Like Air, offering a raw and insightful look into migration and motherhood. Mark your calendars on May 13 and 14, and don’t miss the opening party on Friday, May 12, from 6pm to 9pm.

Xyza is known for photographing monochrome images of Hong Kong that reflect her experience as a second-generation Migrant Domestic Worker, covering topics like migration, motherhood, and social issues. Her works led her to showcase exhibits all across the globe and earned her a scholarship at New York University (NYU), which she recently finished in 2022. Her images for We Are Like Air are a celebration of the unconditional and sacrificial love of migrant women mothers. The exhibition hopes to honour migrant women and mothers and see them as champions.

Catch Xyza during the event and grab a signed copy of her book ($400). Tickets are available at $300 per person for the launch (with a complimentary $100 voucher for Ovolo Southside’s Mediterranean restaurant Kömune) and $100 for regular dates.

Book your tickets via eventbrite.hk.