Subscribe
Search
Worldwide

Yuan Ming Yuan—Art and Culture of an Imperial Garden-Palace

  • Art
  • Hong Kong Palace Museum, West Kowloon
  1. Yuan Ming Yuan exhibition at Hong Kong Palace Museum
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace Museum
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. “Engraved Moon and Unfolding Clouds” from Spring Everlasting on the Abode of the Immortals, Yuan Ming Yuan exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace Museum
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Yuan Ming Yuan exhibition at Hong Kong Palace Museum
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace Museum
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Model of the Hall of Universal Peace in Yuan Ming Yuan
    Photograph: Courtesy The Palace Museum
    PreviousNext
    /4
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

See the ‘Garden of Perfect Brightness’ in its former glory

This major special exhibition at the Hong Kong Palace Museum highlights the former glory of the Yuan Ming Yuan imperial garden, which was also known as the ‘Garden of All Gardens’. With artefacts such as paintings, calligraphy, ceramics, architectural models, drawings, and prints – many of which are on display in Hong Kong for the very first time – this event provides a great look into the life and artistry of the Qing court. 

The garden-palace was first constructed by the Emperor Kangxi and later fully developed by his fourth son, Emperor Yongzheng, with a total of five emperors continually adding to the Yuan Ming Yuan over the course of more than a century. It was the most favoured imperial residence outside of the Forbidden City and boasted spectacular landscaping, scenery, and architecture. The Yuan Ming Yuan was sadly looted and destroyed during the Second Opium War, but this exhibition aims to transport visitors back to the height of its glory through five thematic sections on its overall layout, the seasonal festivities that were celebrated, its landscaping design, imperial family life within the grounds, and its eventual destruction.

The displays will also be complemented by documentary screenings of The Lei Family, who were the Qing dynasty royal architects over several generations and had worked on the Yuan Ming Yuan. Standard tickets cost $150 and will also grant access to other thematic exhibitions in the Hong Kong Palace Museum, while a special combo ticket costing $220 will allow visitors to also view the Botticelli to Van Gogh exhibition on the same day.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Hong Kong Palace Museum
West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top
Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.