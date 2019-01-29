Hong Kong
Avenue of Stars

Photograph: ShutterstockAvenue of stars in Tsim Sha Tsui
Walkway dedicated to Hong Kong’s cinematic heroes

At its peak, only Hollywood and Bollywood produced more movies in a year than Hong Kong, and homegrown names like Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Jet Li, Shaw Brothers, John Woo and Wong Kar-wai are famous worldwide. Avenue of Stars pays tribute to Hong Kong’s enviable cinematic history and the stars that have made such an impact. Grab selfies with Hong Kong legends such as martial arts master Bruce Lee, singer and actress Anita Mui, as well as beloved cartoon character McDull along the waterfront; compare hand sizes on over 100 handprint plaques set into the wooden handrail, and soak in the breathtaking view of the Victoria Harbour right in front of your very eyes.

Salisbury Road
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Night Market by The Sea

  Experience the vibrant Night Market by The Sea, co-hosted by The Avenue of Stars and K11 Musea. Paying tribute to the local film industry and its talented professionals, the vibrant night market features nearly 30 local brands, including Explicit Spices, which offers versatile sauces; Sifu Good Tea, which sells signature truffle honey Hong Kong-style milk tea; No Paper Studio, which specialises in nostalgic film posters and illustrations, and many more. Visitors can discover a wide range of handicrafts and specialty drinks at the open-air market, all while enjoying live musical performances of famous soundtracks from some of the most iconic movies. What's more, MCL Cinema at K11 Art House will present a series of Hong Kong classic films, while Galerie Marguo will present a collection of new paintings, sketches, and sculptural works by emerging Chinese female artist Wang Ziping from September 22 to October 10. The open-air night market will open from 5pm to 11pm for four consecutive Friday and Saturday nights starting September 22.  

