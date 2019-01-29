Experience the vibrant Night Market by The Sea, co-hosted by The Avenue of Stars and K11 Musea. Paying tribute to the local film industry and its talented professionals, the vibrant night market features nearly 30 local brands, including Explicit Spices, which offers versatile sauces; Sifu Good Tea, which sells signature truffle honey Hong Kong-style milk tea; No Paper Studio, which specialises in nostalgic film posters and illustrations, and many more. Visitors can discover a wide range of handicrafts and specialty drinks at the open-air market, all while enjoying live musical performances of famous soundtracks from some of the most iconic movies. What's more, MCL Cinema at K11 Art House will present a series of Hong Kong classic films, while Galerie Marguo will present a collection of new paintings, sketches, and sculptural works by emerging Chinese female artist Wang Ziping from September 22 to October 10. The open-air night market will open from 5pm to 11pm for four consecutive Friday and Saturday nights starting September 22.