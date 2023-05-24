Hong Kong
Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens

  • Attractions
  • Central
  • Recommended
  Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens
  Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens
  Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens lemurs
Slap-bang in the middle of Central is one of the world’s oldest botanical gardens and an actual oasis within Hong Kong’s urban jungle. Aside from the lush forestry and peacefulness ideal for a quiet stroll, the gardens are also home to various species of birds, mammals and reptiles, including the Bornean orangutan, buff-cheeked gibbon, sloths, lemurs and even flamingos.

Details

Address:
Albany Road
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
2530 0154
Opening hours:
5am-10pm (terrace gardens), 9am-4.30pm (greenhouse and exhibition centre).
