Slap-bang in the middle of Central is one of the world’s oldest botanical gardens and an actual oasis within Hong Kong’s urban jungle. Aside from the lush forestry and peacefulness ideal for a quiet stroll, the gardens are also home to various species of birds, mammals and reptiles, including the Bornean orangutan, buff-cheeked gibbon, sloths, lemurs and even flamingos.
Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Albany Road
- Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2530 0154
- Opening hours:
- 5am-10pm (terrace gardens), 9am-4.30pm (greenhouse and exhibition centre).
