  Kai Tak Sports Park
  3. Kai Tak Sports Park Dining Cove
  4. Kai Tak Sports Park
  5. Kai Tak Sports Park
  Attractions
  Kowloon City
  • Recommended

Kai Tak Sports Park

Details

Address
38 Shing Kai Road, Kai Tak
Hong Kong

What’s on

Hong Kong Sevens 2025

Mark your calendar, plan your costume, and gather your mates – the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens is set to return from March 28 to 30, 2025. As always, expect three days of fierce sports action and entertainment as teams from around the world battle it out on the fields. The 2025 event will be extra special as it is expected to be staged at the new Kai Tak Sports Park set to open in early 2025.  There are no confirmed details yet on the entertainment front, and tickets will be available for purchase in early November 2024. Stayed tuned for more updates soon.

  Sport events
