Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Trick Eye Museum

  • Attractions
  • The Peak
Trick Eye Museum
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Unlike the traditional museums, Trick Eye is a unique 3D immersive experience that is packed with optical illusions, inviting visitors to take pictures that play tricks with the mind. There are five themed areas inside the attraction including a secret garden, Hong Kong icons and art masterpieces. It's also free entry to any Hong Kong residents on their birthday. 

Details

Address:
3/F, The Peak Galleria
118 Peak Road, The Peak
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2813 1686
Opening hours:
10am-9pm daily
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!