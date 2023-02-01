Unlike the traditional museums, Trick Eye is a unique 3D immersive experience that is packed with optical illusions, inviting visitors to take pictures that play tricks with the mind. There are five themed areas inside the attraction including a secret garden, Hong Kong icons and art masterpieces. It's also free entry to any Hong Kong residents on their birthday.
Trick Eye Museum
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 3/F, The Peak Galleria
- 118 Peak Road, The Peak
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2813 1686
- Opening hours:
- 10am-9pm daily
Discover Time Out original video