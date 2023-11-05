Visit Hysan Place's fourth floor to find #Urban Park, a covered skatepark that fuses fashion, arts, and sports. This bespoke skatepark was designed by the professional team from All Hong Kong Skateboards Association (AHKSA), and uses materials sourced from Finland and the United States. Additionally, the skatepark's ceiling was designed by local artist, Jane Lee.
#Urban Park
Details
- Address:
- 4/F, Hysan Place, 500 Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Thur 12pm-10.30pm, Fri-Sun and public holidays 12pm-11pm
