Carbon Brews Central

Check out our first look video and see the bar’s gastropub offerings:

Carbon Brews, one of the largest breweries in Hong Kong, has opened its second taproom in the heart of Central – the first one opened in Tokyo in 2021 – taking over the former space of Solas on Wyndham Street. The bar features a 28 tap system – which includes a quirky 10-ft tap to commemorate Carbon Brews' first brewery in Fo Tan, which is split between the ground floor and 10th floor – and a controlled cold room that stores beer kegs. The interior is set in a contemporary design – which feels like you're stepping into a club more than a regular taproom – reflecting the funky and modern look that the brand is known for.

They're also serving delicious gastropub fare to elevate your beer drinking experience. Behind the kitchen is chef Sean Yuen (formerly of Four Seasons Hotel's Caprice), who has prepared signature dishes with Mediterranean twists that pair well with Carbon Brews' unconventional beers. Starters include white bait frites that pairs perfectly with Carbon Brews IPA's Crazy Rich Lupulins and Staying Alive; and a Crazy Rich Beer Cheese with cheddar and taleggio and crab meat and taramasalata that goes well with the brewery's sour or fruity beers. Mains include dishes like the spicy, crispy pigeon, fried chicken drummettes served with house fermented hot sauces, and hanger steak frites California prime hanger steak served with fries and smoked bone marrow sauce.

The bar held its grand launch on May 25, 2022, and celebrated the occasion with the release of their new West Coast IPA called 'We Gotcha'. In the future, the bar will reveal a new set of drink menus featuring signature cocktails crafted by mixologist Tom Egerton.