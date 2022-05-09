Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Carbon Brews Central

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central
  1. Carbon Brews Central
    Photograph: Courtesy Carbon Brews Central
    PreviousNext
    /8
  2. Carbon Brews Central
    Photograph: Courtesy Carbon Brews Central
    PreviousNext
    /8
  3. Carbon Brews Central
    Photograph: Courtesy Carbon Brews Central
    PreviousNext
    /8
  4. Carbon Brews Central
    Photograph: Courtesy Carbon Brews Central
    PreviousNext
    /8
  5. Carbon Brews Central
    Photograph: Courtesy Carbon Brews Central
    PreviousNext
    /8
  6. Carbon Brews Central
    Photograph: Courtesy Carbon Brews Central
    PreviousNext
    /8
  7. Carbon Brews Central
    Photograph: Courtesy Carbon Brews Central
    PreviousNext
    /8
  8. Carbon Brews Central
    Photograph: Courtesy Carbon Brews Central
    PreviousNext
    /8
Order online
Advertising

Time Out says

Carbon Brews' taproom in Central

Check out our first look video and see the bar’s gastropub offerings:

Carbon Brews, one of the largest breweries in Hong Kong, has opened its second taproom in the heart of Central – the first one opened in Tokyo in 2021 – taking over the former space of Solas on Wyndham Street. The bar features a 28 tap system – which includes a quirky 10-ft tap to commemorate Carbon Brews' first brewery in Fo Tan, which is split between the ground floor and 10th floor – and a controlled cold room that stores beer kegs. The interior is set in a contemporary design – which feels like you're stepping into a club more than a regular taproom – reflecting the funky and modern look that the brand is known for. 

They're also serving delicious gastropub fare to elevate your beer drinking experience. Behind the kitchen is chef Sean Yuen (formerly of Four Seasons Hotel's Caprice), who has prepared signature dishes with Mediterranean twists that pair well with Carbon Brews' unconventional beers. Starters include white bait frites that pairs perfectly with Carbon Brews IPA's Crazy Rich Lupulins and Staying Alive; and a Crazy Rich Beer Cheese with cheddar and taleggio and crab meat and taramasalata that goes well with the brewery's sour or fruity beers. Mains include dishes like the spicy, crispy pigeon, fried chicken drummettes served with house fermented hot sauces, and hanger steak frites California prime hanger steak served with fries and smoked bone marrow sauce. 

The bar held its grand launch on May 25, 2022, and celebrated the occasion with the release of their new West Coast IPA called 'We Gotcha'. In the future, the bar will reveal a new set of drink menus featuring signature cocktails crafted by mixologist Tom Egerton.

Details

Address:
Shop 1, G/F, The Centrium, 60 Wyndham Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/carbonbrewscentral
5409 4840
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12nn-12nmn
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.