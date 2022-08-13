Located at the heart of Sheung Wan, Corks Wine & Bar stocks a wide selection of French wines, all sourced from small, independent, family-owned local wineries. Order a bottle of your favourite French wine and take a seat at the intimate bar.
Located at the heart of Sheung Wan, Corks Wine & Bar stocks a wide selection of French wines, all sourced from small, independent, family-owned local wineries. Order a bottle of your favourite French wine and take a seat at the intimate bar.
Discover Time Out original video