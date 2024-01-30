Crushed Wine Bar

Time Out says

Leading wine retailer Crushed Wines has relocated their wine bar to a new and larger space in Sai Ying Pun that’s opposite their sister venue Brut!. On Crushed’s ground floor, guests can enjoy a casual bar experience with their favourite sips, or opt for wine flights as they nibble on light plates like braised leeks with almond and garlic puree ($88), aubergine with whipped roast chilli topped with chocolate chilli crisp ($98), or peanut butter pie ($78). Those seeking more filling options can head to Crushed’s second floor to enjoy a meal in the venue’s spacious dining room and browse through their menu, which includes hearty dishes like roast acorn squash with burrata and hazelnut brown butter ($248), scallop risotto with sumac beurre blanc ($298), and Roquefort mac & cheese ($148).