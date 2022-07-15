This contemporary Hong Kong restaurant serves a curated menu of creative sharing plates. Run by Camille Glass and George Kwok, the bar is intimate and highlights a modest natural wine menu that is mostly served by the glass. It's a place where you can relax, and discover interesting new wines without being intimidated by a vast list of labels. Their wine selections are written on the wall and changes regularly.
Brut!
- Shop C, G/F, 1 Second Street, Sai Ying Pun
- Hong Kong
- 3460 5863
- Mon-Sat 6pm-11pm
