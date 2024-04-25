Hong Kong
DBrasserie

  • Bars and pubs
  • Discovery Bay
Photograph: Courtesy DBrasserie
Time Out says

DBrasserie opens its doors bright and early at 6am with contemporary Asian fusion food, easing into the rest of the day with breakfasts, brunches, lunches, and tea time sets, before happy hour cocktails. They’ve got a big screen indoors that’s perfect for watching live sports on, while nighttime also brings live music performances.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Shop Unit No. 151, 1/F, Block C, DB Plaza, Discovery Bay, Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
