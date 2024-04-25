DBrasserie opens its doors bright and early at 6am with contemporary Asian fusion food, easing into the rest of the day with breakfasts, brunches, lunches, and tea time sets, before happy hour cocktails. They’ve got a big screen indoors that’s perfect for watching live sports on, while nighttime also brings live music performances.
- Shop Unit No. 151, 1/F, Block C, DB Plaza, Discovery Bay, Lantau Island
- Hong Kong
