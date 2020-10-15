Time Out says

From the team behind Mrs Pound and Foxglove comes Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour. Based on fictional character Dr Robben Ferns, this speakeasy-like bar is tucked away inside the Landmark. The bar houses over 200 gins showcasing premium bottles from all around the world and also shakes up an array of creative cocktails that guests can choose their preference of flavour profile. From citrusy or sweet to the more spicy and savoury or fruity and floral, there is a cocktail for everyone. This gin parlour also offers an array of bar bites including charcuterie or mixed cheeseboards.