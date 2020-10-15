Hong Kong
Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central
  • Recommended
  1. dr ferns gin parlour interior
    Photograph: Courtesy Dr Fern’s Gin ParlourDr Fern’s Gin Parlour
  2. Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour
    Photograph: Courtesy Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour
Time Out says

This Landmark-based speakeasy serves over 250 premium gins as well as a range of creative cocktails

From the team behind Mrs Pound and Foxglove comes Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour. Based on fictional character Dr Robben Ferns, this speakeasy-like bar is tucked away inside the Landmark. The bar houses over 200 gins showcasing premium bottles from all around the world and also shakes up an array of creative cocktails that guests can choose their preference of flavour profile. From citrusy or sweet to the more spicy and savoury or fruity and floral, there is a cocktail for everyone. This gin parlour also offers an array of bar bites including charcuterie or mixed cheeseboards.

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong

Details

Address:
Landmark Atrium, Shop B31A
15 Queen’s Rd Central
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2111 9449
