Experience The Art of Mixology at The St. Regis Bar Macao

  • Bars and pubs, Hotel bars
  • The St. Regis Macao, Cotai
the st regis bar macao the art of mixology
Photograph: Courtesy The St. Regis Macao
Time Out says

Visit the hotel bar to savour exclusive creations from talented Taiwanese bartenders

The St. Regis Bar Macao returns with another instalment of The Art of Mixology guest shift series. This time, the hotel bar will be hosting various Taiwanese mixologists over four evenings to offer exclusive cocktails for guests. Additionally, live jazz performances will take place each night to create an inviting atmosphere for guests to relax in.

On February 21, the bar will invite Seven Yi, founder of Room by Le Kief in Taipei, to shake up cocktails that transcend the senses. The following day on February 22, Taiwan-native Morris Chang from Penicillin will pay homage to his home country by crafting unique cocktails made with locally sourced and upcycled ingredients. On the next day, Mars Chang, founder of To Infinity and Beyond, and Nono Yu, co-founder of Tor Dāy, will impress guests by using machinery like rotary evaporators and centrifuges to create innovative cocktails. Finally on February 24, Allen Cheng, co-founder of Drizzle by Fourplay, will offer a range of eco-conscious creations that celebrate the nature of Taiwan. 

Find more information by visiting The St. Regis Bar’s website and reserve your spots for the guest shifts by emailing The St. Regis Bar Macao at diningreservation.macao@stregis.com

Details

Event website:
www.thestregisbarmacao.com/specials
Address:
The St. Regis Macao
The Londoner Macao, Estrada do Istmo s/n, Cotai
Macao

Dates and times

20:00Morris Chang & Ric Chow, head mixologist and bartender of PenicillinThe St. Regis Macao
20:00Allen Cheng & Kyle Chen, co-founder and bartender of Drizzle by FourplayThe St. Regis Macao
