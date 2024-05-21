Time Out says

GlowBall is soon to join Central’s bustling neighbourhood as the latest hotspot for partygoers to hang out in. This bar’s main attraction is a 700 sq ft ball pit filled with over 750,000 translucent balls and meticulously decorated with LED lights. Guests will be able to dive into Glowball’s ball pit and bring out their inner kid as they let loose and party all night long! Aside from the ball pit, the venue will have ample space in their social area for guests to lounge in, as well as a cocktail bar serving summer-inspired cocktails, which are sure to match the fun and vibrant atmosphere at the bar. All guests who want to enter the ball pit must reserve time-slot tickets on Eventbrite. GlowBall will only be open for six months, so make sure to visit while you can!