GlowBall Hong Kong: Tickets, location, opening hours, and everything you need to know

GlowBall Hong Kong is the city’s first bar that boasts a 700sq ft ball pit as its main attraction. Complete with LED lights, pulsating music, and over 750,000 balls for you to dive into, this venue is sure to be the hottest spot in town for a wild night out. Before you get ready to have fun, we’ve gathered some important info you need to know, from where to get your tickets to the do’s and don’ts of how to behave in the ball pit!

Where is GlowBall Hong Kong?

GlowBall Hong Kong is located at 2/F, Hilltop Plaza, 49 Hollywood Road, Central.

What are GlowBall Hong Kong’s operating hours?

GlowBall opens from Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday from 4pm to 12am, and Friday from 4pm to 1am. The ball pit pop-up bar will only be in Hong Kong for six months from May 23 onwards, so make time in the calendar for a visit!

How do I get tickets for GlowBall Hong Kong?

Those who want to check out GlowBall must purchase a ticket on Eventbrite. Prices range from $98 to $188 depending on which day you plan to go and the time slots you choose for either a 60 or 90-minute session.

Photograph: Courtesy GlowBall Hong Kong

Are there any cancellation fees for GlowBall Hong Kong?

All customers can cancel their tickets to GlowBall for free or change their time slot within 24 hours if there are spaces available. But do take note that GlowBall will not provide any refunds for those who are late or who do not show up.

Can I get drinks at GlowBall Hong Kong?

GlowBall’s bar offers a range of inventive cocktails like the tropical Guava Boba G&T, Murder in the Ball Pit which gets decorated with LED light ‘ice cubes’, and the marshmallow-flavoured vodka based Soft Ball; along with wine and prosecco by the glass and seasonal beers. Of course, there are also non-alcoholic drinks like mango boba or apple iced teas, cold brew coffee, and other soft drinks for those who want to stay sober while trying to fight their way out of a giant glowing ball pit.

Photograph: Joshua Lin | Murder in the Ball Pit

What rules do I need to follow at GlowBall Hong Kong?

Visitors must wear closed-toed shoes when entering the ball pit, high heels and flip-flops are not allowed for safety reasons. Loose items should also be removed from pockets before going in, as well as rings or any other jewellery pieces that may fall off to avoid losing them in the ball pit.

What happens if I lose something in the ball pit?

In case you do lose anything in the ball pit, GlowBall’s staff will help you to fish for your items. To prevent that from happening, GlowBall has a cloakroom for you to safely store all your belongings so you can have fun at ease.



