Ho Lan Jeng (formerly 65 Peel)

“So fucking good” Hong Kong-brewed craft beer that is truly local

Ho Lan Jeng (formerly called 65 Peel because of its old location in Peel Street) – a play on the common Canto phrase used to describe something as 'so fucking good' – is all about showcasing the local craft beer scene, especially harder-to-find brews from Citibrew, Moonzen, and more. In fact, you have to turn a good six pages through the menu before seeing anything brewed outside of the SAR, so it's safe to say that you'll never run out of options. Their food menu shouldn't go unnoticed either, as it offers a range of Cantonese classics with a contemporary twist such as their slow cook 24-hour Iberico Char siu and their signature HLJ golden crispy chicken with Thai hot sauce.

The interior is just as important here. ‘Industrial chic’ is taken to the next level in a cavernous room where exposed concrete and beams set the tone for features like a bright neon sign and colourful murals.