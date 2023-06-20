Hong Kong
Timeout

Intervals

  • Bars and pubs
  • Chek Lap Kok
  1. intervals
    Photograph: Courtesy Chris Lusher/Intervals
  2. intervals cocktails
    Photograph: Courtesy Intervals(L) Born, (R) Ripen
  3. intervals cocktails
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
  4. intervals
    Photograph: Courtesy Chris Lusher/Intervals
  5. Intervals
    Photograph: Courtesy IntervalsPinchos
Time Out says

Enjoy sweeping views of Hong Kong International Airport as you sip on cocktails at this bar

Got some time to kill before your flight? After checking in and getting past security, head to
Intervals, an all-new bar located on the Skybridge at Hong Kong International Airport. As the newest addition to the airport's food and drink offerings, Intervals aims to provide a one-of-a-kind experience with artisanal drinks and food programmes, as well as a sensational view of the airport. 

With its name and concept inspired by the fluidity of time, and how we use intervals of time during travelling, the bar's menu revolves around a series of cocktail flights comprised of miniature drinks (from $158 and up) that will take you anything from 15 to 45 minutes to finish – perfect for a quick sip before your flight. But if that's not enough, Intervals can also create full-sized portions ($148 each) of all cocktails featured in their flights. Additionally, the bar provides a range of pinchos for customers to nibble on, including a reinvented take on prawn toast ($52) and a delectable waffle topped with banana, almond butter, and maple syrup ($52).

NOTE: Intervals' opening hours are currently 11am to 8pm daily, but will be changed to 7am to 1am daily in three weeks.

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan

Details

Address:
Unit 9SB206, Level 9, Sky Bridge, Hong Kong International Airport
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
6706 8075
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-8pm
