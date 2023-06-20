Time Out says

Got some time to kill before your flight? After checking in and getting past security, head to

Intervals, an all-new bar located on the Skybridge at Hong Kong International Airport. As the newest addition to the airport's food and drink offerings, Intervals aims to provide a one-of-a-kind experience with artisanal drinks and food programmes, as well as a sensational view of the airport.

With its name and concept inspired by the fluidity of time, and how we use intervals of time during travelling, the bar's menu revolves around a series of cocktail flights comprised of miniature drinks (from $158 and up) that will take you anything from 15 to 45 minutes to finish – perfect for a quick sip before your flight. But if that's not enough, Intervals can also create full-sized portions ($148 each) of all cocktails featured in their flights. Additionally, the bar provides a range of pinchos for customers to nibble on, including a reinvented take on prawn toast ($52) and a delectable waffle topped with banana, almond butter, and maple syrup ($52).



NOTE: Intervals' opening hours are currently 11am to 8pm daily, but will be changed to 7am to 1am daily in three weeks.