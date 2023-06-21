Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Maggie Choo’s

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central
  • Recommended
  1. Maggie Choo's
    Photograph: Courtesy Maggie Choo's
    PreviousNext
    /8
  2. Maggie Choo's
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Maggie Choo's antique shop
    PreviousNext
    /8
  3. Maggie Choo's
    Photograph: Courtesy Maggie Choo'sQi Pao Highball and Beretta
    PreviousNext
    /8
  4. Maggie Choo's
    Photograph: Courtesy Maggie Choo'sMaggie's Martini
    PreviousNext
    /8
  5. Maggie Choo's
    Photograph: Courtesy Maggie Choo's
    PreviousNext
    /8
  6. Maggie Choo's
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Bar snacks
    PreviousNext
    /8
  7. Maggie Choo's
    Photograph: Courtesy Maggie Choo's
    PreviousNext
    /8
  8. Maggie Choo's
    Photograph: Courtesy Maggie Choo's
    PreviousNext
    /8
Advertising

Time Out says

Ashley Sutton's iconic cabaret-themed bar has arrived in Hong Kong

Maggie Choo's is a cabaret and cocktail bar, which is actually an offshoot of the famous themed bar in Bangkok designed by Ashley Sutton, the mastermind behind several conceptual Hong Kong bars, such as Iron Fairies, The Mixing Room, and Dragonfly. The bar's interior is inspired by Shanghai in the 1930s and will transport you to a different time, just like many of Sutton's other popular bars. The decor resembles an abandoned bank that was built by the East India Company in 1847, complete with an antique-style bank vault door, iron spiral staircases, and bank-teller cocktail bars where bartenders shake and stir artisanal cocktails.

Magie Choo's is located just above Iron Fairies, tucked away at the back of an antique shop on Hollywood Road, directly across from Tai Kwun. To enter, you'll need to find the tiny button located in one of the antique masks inside the shop. The venue offers a range of entertainment depending on the night, from emerging and established jazz and blues acts during weekdays to cabaret dance performances featuring lavish costumes designed by Maria Mayorova towards the end of the week. After 10pm, the venue transforms into a club, with resident DJ Harry Fitsch from France keeping the energetic beats going well past midnight.

Indulge in Prohibition-era-inspired cocktails, ranging from fizzy options like the Sangria Highball Qi Pao ($170) to more spirit-forward drinks like Maggie's Martini ($170), accompanied by cherry apples. You can also enjoy delicious bar snacks such as tacos with guacamole ($98), crispy squid with yuzu mayo ($128), sweetcorn ribs ($78), and smoked popcorn chicken with a spicy sauce ($168). 

Details

Address:
Shop 1 Ground Floor 1-13 Hollywood Road, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
6250 6000
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 6pm till late
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.