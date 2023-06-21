Time Out says

Maggie Choo's is a cabaret and cocktail bar, which is actually an offshoot of the famous themed bar in Bangkok designed by Ashley Sutton, the mastermind behind several conceptual Hong Kong bars, such as Iron Fairies, The Mixing Room, and Dragonfly. The bar's interior is inspired by Shanghai in the 1930s and will transport you to a different time, just like many of Sutton's other popular bars. The decor resembles an abandoned bank that was built by the East India Company in 1847, complete with an antique-style bank vault door, iron spiral staircases, and bank-teller cocktail bars where bartenders shake and stir artisanal cocktails.

Magie Choo's is located just above Iron Fairies, tucked away at the back of an antique shop on Hollywood Road, directly across from Tai Kwun. To enter, you'll need to find the tiny button located in one of the antique masks inside the shop. The venue offers a range of entertainment depending on the night, from emerging and established jazz and blues acts during weekdays to cabaret dance performances featuring lavish costumes designed by Maria Mayorova towards the end of the week. After 10pm, the venue transforms into a club, with resident DJ Harry Fitsch from France keeping the energetic beats going well past midnight.

Indulge in Prohibition-era-inspired cocktails, ranging from fizzy options like the Sangria Highball Qi Pao ($170) to more spirit-forward drinks like Maggie's Martini ($170), accompanied by cherry apples. You can also enjoy delicious bar snacks such as tacos with guacamole ($98), crispy squid with yuzu mayo ($128), sweetcorn ribs ($78), and smoked popcorn chicken with a spicy sauce ($168).