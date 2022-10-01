Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Mixing Room by Iron Fairies

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central
  • Recommended
  1. the mixing room
    Photograph: Courtesy The Mixing Room
    PreviousNext
    /8
  2. the mixing room
    Photograph: Courtesy The Mixing Room
    PreviousNext
    /8
  3. A Cheeky Mango
    Photograph: Courtesy The Mixing Room
    PreviousNext
    /8
  4. The Mixing Room by Iron Fairies
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /8
  5. The Mixing Room
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /8
  6. THE MIXING ROOM
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /8
  7. The Mixing Room by Iron Faries
    Photograph: Courtesy The Mixing Room by Iron FariesFat Guts Martini
    PreviousNext
    /8
  8. Raine in the Gumtree (Glenmorangie X, Bacardi 8, Fish Sauce Caramel, XO Spirit, Bitters) 3
    Photograph: Courtesy The Mixing Room by Iron FairiesRaine in the Gumtree (Glenmorangie X, Bacardi 8, fish sauce caramel, XO spirit, and bitters)
    PreviousNext
    /8
Advertising

Time Out says

At a stone’s throw away from The Iron Fairies and taking over J. Boroski’s previous location, The Mixing Room, is the newest bar under designer Ashley Sutton’s belt. Similar to their sister venues across Asia, The Mixing Room intricately decorates its venue with thousands of vintage bottles dangling from its ceiling. Along with its comforting lighting and intimate seating, this bar is a cosy hideout spot with a warm atmosphere. On the menu, you’ll find cocktails inspired by the characters from the Iron Fairies fairytale books.

Details

Address:
Entrance, 1-13 Hollywood Road, Ezra's Ln, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
6100 9111 (Whatsapp only)
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 6pm-2am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.