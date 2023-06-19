Set right on the waterfront, this independent, al fresco bar-restaurant always draws a crowd. Here, you can dig into some no-frills comfort food like quesadillas, Caribbean skewers fresh off the grill, burgers, and more. Additionally, Momentai offers plenty of cocktails, wines, as well as craft beers on tap.
Momentai
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- G/F, 43 Sai Kung Hoi Pong St, Sai Kung
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 6154 4350
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sat 12pm-10pm, Sun 12pm-9pm
