Momentai

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sai Kung
Set right on the waterfront, this independent, al fresco bar-restaurant always draws a crowd. Here, you can dig into some no-frills comfort food like quesadillas, Caribbean skewers fresh off the grill, burgers, and more. Additionally, Momentai offers plenty of cocktails, wines, as well as craft beers on tap. 

G/F, 43 Sai Kung Hoi Pong St, Sai Kung
Hong Kong
6154 4350
Mon-Sat 12pm-10pm, Sun 12pm-9pm
