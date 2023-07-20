Time Out says

Don’t miss the chance to taste signature cocktails from the renowned mixologist from Barcelona’s Sips – ranked top three on The World’s 50 Best Bars for 2022

Hong Kong will buzz with exciting cocktail experiences and the presence of luminaries from the world of mixology this July as the city hosts the prestigious Asia’s 50 Best Bars ceremony for 2023.

Aside from eagerly awaiting the announcement of this year’s winners, one of the best ways to partake in the festivities is to attend various masterclasses and experience guest bartender shifts throughout the city. One event not to be missed is the bar takeover by acclaimed mixologist Simone Caporale at the Grand Hyatt Steakhouse on July 20. Caporale is one of the most influential figures in the world of drink. He was responsible for placing the renowned London Artesian Bar at the top of the list of the world’s best bars from 2012 to 2015. Currently, his modern drinkery in Barcelona, called Sips and run in collaboration with another industry heavyweight, mixologist Mark Alvarez, is ranked in the top three on The World’s 50 Best Bars for 2022.

From 8pm to 11pm catch him behind the stick and taste signature cocktails featuring Naked Malt, a blended malt Scotch whisky from Edrington.