Hong Kong to host Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023 in July

Over the years, Hong Kong has consistently been featured on Asia's 50 Best Bars list, with a number of its bars ranking among the top 10 and two consecutive years listing Oaxan inspired by Coa as number one. Since Asia's 50 Best Bars launched in 2016, the top spot has been shared between Hong Kong and Singapore. This year, as travel comes back into the fold and SAR is now open to the rest of the world, we're finally hosting the most-awaited live annual awards ceremony, a testament to the city's vibrant bar scene, fueled by a growing community of bartenders and mixologists who are constantly pushing the boundaries of the cocktail industry.

The annual Asia's 50 Best Bars list celebrates the best bars across the continent and recognises the talent, creativity, and dedication of the many bar personalities driving the industry. The list is chosen by Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy, a panel of 250 industry experts, including bartenders, journalists, cocktail aficionados, and other industry professionals. Every year, the prestigious list is eagerly awaited by bartenders and bar enthusiasts across Asia, as well as around the world. It serves as a guide to the best bars in the region, highlighting the latest trends and innovations in the world of drinks.

The eighth annual edition will be revealed on July 18 and will launch a series of events across the city in partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board. It will be the first full-scale gathering of the bar community in Asia since 2019, and we're excited to welcome the region's cocktail luminaries. The gathering will start with a Bartenders' Feast followed by the actual awards ceremony the next day, and another event to close the series on the third day.

Along with honouring the Best Bar in Asia, the countdown will recognise Michter's Art of Hospitality Award, a recognition given to the bar that has offered outstanding service to its guests in the past 18 months and Altos Bartenders' Bartender, an award voted for by the bartenders from the establishments on the 2023 list. As a preamble to the list, the 51-100 list will be revealed in advance of the actual awards ceremony.

Tune in to the live countdown on The World's 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube Channel.

Want to experience the best of the city's drinking scene? Check out our list of the best bars in Hong Kong. From sleek rooftop bars with stunning views of the city skyline to cosy speakeasy-style bars hidden behind unmarked doors, there's something for everyone.

Recommended stories

Michelin Guide 2023 announces six new Bib Gourmand establishments in Hong Kong

Courvoisier launched its first cocktail competition in Hong Kong

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.