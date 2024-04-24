Hong Kong
Timeout

Ohm... Cafe and Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sham Shui Po
  1. Ohm... Cafe and Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Ohm... Cafe and Bar
  2. Ohm... Cafe and Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Ohm... Cafe and Bar
Time Out says

Enjoy creative cocktails in a world of cyberpunk fantasy

One of the rare bars in Sham Shui Po, this distinctive cyberpunk-themed cafe bar serves up imaginative cocktails, including a range of Hong Kong-style dessert cocktails and a Cyberpunk series that pays homage to this genre’s movies and games. Equipped with a state-of-the-art audio system, the bar offers a cutting-edge immersive experience and regularly hosts live music performances.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Ohm... Cafe and Bar

Details

Address:
152 Yu Chau St, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
Contact:
6146 7930
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun 3pm-12am
