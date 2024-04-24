One of the rare bars in Sham Shui Po, this distinctive cyberpunk-themed cafe bar serves up imaginative cocktails, including a range of Hong Kong-style dessert cocktails and a Cyberpunk series that pays homage to this genre’s movies and games. Equipped with a state-of-the-art audio system, the bar offers a cutting-edge immersive experience and regularly hosts live music performances.
Ohm... Cafe and Bar
Time Out says
Enjoy creative cocktails in a world of cyberpunk fantasy
Details
