Red Room

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
Time Out says

Another hidden gem in TST is the Red Room, a speakeasy-style bar that adds to the city's ever-growing array of Prohibition-era-inspired joints. Nestled within K11 Musea, the bar is concealed behind a wall of lockers, boasting an oriental-themed decor complete with plush velvet sofas and a striking red interior. Inside, patrons can indulge in various spirits, including vintage whiskies, Cognac, wines, handcrafted cocktails, and gourmet bar snacks. Alternatively, guests can retreat to the breezy balcony to savour a fine cigar and soak in the breathtaking city skyline. The cocktail menu combines classic favourites with a unique twist, starting with the Whisky Sour called Tea Fist, made with whisky-aged tangerine puer tea, lemon, honey, and egg white. For those after a stronger kick, there are punchier options like their signature Hong Kong Island Iced Tea made from ingredients like salted lemon with Sprite, salted kamquat, preserved plum powder, and locally produced soda water; or Flame, an Old-Fashioned style cocktail with rye whisky, ginseng, and chocolate bitters – each priced at $158.

Details

Address:
Shop 606, 6/F, K11 Musea, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2638 3382
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 3pm-1am
