Best speakeasy-style and hidden bars in Hong Kong

No one has actually been to a speakeasy, well, unless you're 100 years old and have lived through Prohibition in the 1920s and early 1930s that is. What we call 'speakeasies' in Hong Kong are themed bars inspired by the vestiges of the Prohibition era, bars that are intentionally hidden from plain sight, lacks signage, discreetly located in obscured entrances, and showcasing cocktails and experiences designed to look like you're going back in time.

Discovering these bars are already part of the drinking experience and with most of us confined in the city, drinking at these 'hidden' gems can be a magical encounter. And while locating these 'secret' bars is not a daunting task, finding the very best is entirely a different matter. Read on to discover Hong Kong's best-disguised drinking holes and bars-within-bars that serve quality drinks that will keep you coming back for seconds.

