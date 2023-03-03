Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sō Coffee and Gin

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sham Shui Po
  • Recommended
Sō Coffee and Gin
Photograph: Courtesy Sō Coffee and GinSō Coffee and Gin
Advertising

Time Out says

If you're a fan of both caffeine and alcohol, Sō Coffee and Gin is the perfect hang out spot for you. The cosy joint in Sham Shui Po offers great coffee brews along with a range of local and imported craft beers. For something punchier, it also carries an extensive gin collection from Hong Kong, Italy, France, Japan, and even Finland, using them to create exotic gin-based cocktails.

Details

Address:
221 Lai Chi Kok Road, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
5595 5756
Opening hours:
Sun-Mon 10.30am-6pm; Wed-Thur 10.30am-6pm; Fri-Sat 10.30am-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!