If you're a fan of both caffeine and alcohol, Sō Coffee and Gin is the perfect hang out spot for you. The cosy joint in Sham Shui Po offers great coffee brews along with a range of local and imported craft beers. For something punchier, it also carries an extensive gin collection from Hong Kong, Italy, France, Japan, and even Finland, using them to create exotic gin-based cocktails.
Sō Coffee and Gin
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 221 Lai Chi Kok Road, Sham Shui Po
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 5595 5756
- Opening hours:
- Sun-Mon 10.30am-6pm; Wed-Thur 10.30am-6pm; Fri-Sat 10.30am-10pm
Discover Time Out original video