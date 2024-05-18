Hong Kong
Sugar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Taikoo Shing
  • Recommended
sugar bar
Photograph: Courtesy Sugar
Encompassing the entire 32nd floor of East Hong Kong in Tai Koo, Sugar offers a fresh, eastern take on our urban jungle with unobstructed views of the Victoria Harbour. Indulge in the extensive array of top-notch cocktails created by their award-winning bartenders, or pick your favourite sip from their impressive wine list as you drink in the mesmerising sights of the city.

Address:
32/F, East Hong Kong, 29 Taikoo Shing Road, Tai Koo
Hong Kong
Contact:
3968 3738
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 5.30pm-1am, Fri-Sat 5.30pm-1.30am, Sun 5.30pm-12.30am
