Taste of Turpan: A virtual wine pairing experience

A virtual wine pairing event

If you're still not comfortable to head out for quality drinks, Vicky Lau, the head chef of two Michelin-starred restaurant Tate Dining Room, is collaborating with Chinese winemakers Puchang Vineyard for a virtual wine and dine experience. Catch the first round of virtual wine tasting and pairing on February 26, 6pm to 7pm. Participants will receive a gift box ($1,100 for a single set, $1,700 for two pax) with a box of canapes prepared by Date by Tate, a bottle of white wine, Rkatsiteli 2017 – awarded Decanter World Wine Award 2019 Gold Medal, one bottle of red wine, Beichun 2015 – Decanter World Wine Award 2018 silver medal made from a rare red varietal from Xinjiang, two wine glasses, and cutlery sets. Those who order the experience will receive the pack one to three hours before the virtual event online. The online wine pairing experience will be guided by winemaker Loris Tartaglia.

Book the experience from this link

