Where to drink in Hong Kong this February
Time to embrace the booze for Wet February
Now that Dry January is over, it's time to choose the best libation to break your sobriety. And with CNY almost here followed by Valentine's Day, there’s plenty of reasons to clink glasses to. Whether you're looking for a Chinese New Year cocktails, a romantic wine and dinner pairing, an afternoon free-flow, or special libations to be enjoyed in the comforts of your home, you’re spoilt for choice this February because there's a lot of boozy treats available in Hong Kong.
Social Club at Foxglove
The 1950s-style watering hole Foxglove is welcoming the Year of the Ox with the launch of their new Social Club, a happy hour and afternoon dim sum aperitivo. From 12nn to 6pm, Mondays to Fridays, grab a few glasses of Frank’s Highballs ($100 each) – Classic Highball, Hiboru, Highball Hunter, and Fox Highball – or choose from a selection of premium house spirits, house wines, and craft beers available under their Juice Joint menu (starts at $60). Available happy hour cocktails (starts at $80) include Blind Pig, Have The Bees, or Dizzy With A Dame. By 3pm, you can pair your happy hour orders with a choice of three dim sum (for $100) from the new menu created by the head chef Tim Chan which include options of lobster and minced pork siu mai, har gow sea urchin dumplings, mozzarella and shrimp spring rolls with sea urchin, Sichuan xiao long bao pork soup dumplings, and cheeseburger spring rolls, among others from the meat, seafood, or vegetarian selections.
Every Saturday starting at 12nn, for dim sum orders in Foxglove, guests can add on a free-flow package (valid for three hours) with options of first-class ($498 per person) for servings of J.L. Vergnon Champagne, Bellinis, mimosas, and house cocktails, or the premium package ($388 per person) for glasses of house wines, craft beers, house spirits, juices, and sparkling or still waters.
Follow Foxglove’s Instagram and Facebook for more information. For bookings, please email reservation@foxglovehk.com or call 2116 8949.
Valentine's Day cocktail pairing menu at Red Sugar
Al fresco cocktail lounge, Red Sugar welcomes VDay with a special treat for couples celebrating the romantic occasion. Take advantage of the venue's panoramic Victoria Harbour views while enjoying six courses paired with specially crafted cocktails to warm up your sweet date. The menu starts with a pearl of turnip with lobster mousse and carabineros sauce, paired with a Sweetheart Margarita and a Rose Spritz, followed by grouper fillet, wild duck double-boiled soup, duck and foie gras dumplings, and chef’s special lamb belly and milk-fed baby lamb rack all accompanied by a long fashioned and a pink woman cocktail – we believe that cocktails should be gender-neutral so it's up to you which one you want to enjoy or swap the drinks with your partner. Finish the date on a sweet note with Fontainebleau dessert with strawberry juice and strawberry sorbet and Petit Fours.
Available on February 14, at $1,800 per couple. Book your seats as early as February 9 and take advantage of the 15 percent early-bird savings.
Bulgari Rose Goldea Afternoon Tea
Italian luxury brand Bulgari partnered with The Langham for a special afternoon tea celebrating the new Bulgari fragrance design created by Korean fashion designer Kathleen Kye. The afternoon tea menu ($398 per person) crafted by executive pastry chef Jean-Marc Gaucher features an assortment of sweet and savoury treats inspired by the limited-edition Bulgari Rose Goldea perfume, complemented by a selection of premium loose leaf from Jing teas ($688 for two pax) or paired with the floral cocktail Enchanted Rose ($120 per serving) served in an elegant perfume bottle. You can also upgrade your afternoon tea experience with two glasses of Taittinger Champagne ($588 for a single order, $888 for two pax).
Until March 31, the set menu is available at Palm Court on Mondays to Fridays from 3pm to 5.30pm; holidays or Saturdays to Sundays from 2.15pm to 4.15pm, and 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Guests will receive one complimentary miniature bottle of Bulgari Rose Goldea while supplies last.
Cruise with the aqua luna
If you're breaking Dry January, then do it in a romantic style during Valentine's Day while sailing in the aqua luna. On February 14 and 15, sail to the open waters and enjoy glasses of bubbles with your special person alongside signature dishes from Dim Sum Library. Enjoy three cruises with options of sailing on Dim Sum Cruise ($450 per person) from 12.15pm to 3pm, Romantic Afternoon Tea Cruise ($388 per person with a glass of bubbles) from 3.30pm to 5pm, and Evening Harbour Cruises from 5.30pm, 6.30pm, and 7.30pm (tickets start at $230; add $288 for a dessert to share and two glasses of Veuve Clicquot Champagne).
Call 8821 2116 for enquiries or visit aqualuna.com.hk
The Broken Hearts Club at The Diplomat
2020 Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards Best New Bar winner The Diplomat and recently awarded Michelin-starred Japanese izakaya Yardbird collaborates for The Broken Hearts Club, a kitchen takeover event which sees Yardbird's Matt Abergel dishing out a kushiage (deep-fried skewers) and a free flow menu at The Diplomat on February 14. Tickets to the event ($500 per person) include servings from the kushiage menu, free-flow American Pale and Defender IPA, and one token for a Sunday’s Whisky highball. A VIP ticket ($800 per person) is also available which gives access to the Social Club (The Diplomat's pink room) which will also host a private DJ and include the kushiage menu, free-flow highballs, American Pale, Defender IPA, and Pol Roger Champagne.
Two sessions are available from 2pm to 4pm or 4pm to 6pm. Tickets are available for purchase on this page.
The Daily Tot Rum Experiences
Get a better understanding of rum, sip on drams, and make your own cocktails by spending afternoons with rum pros and mixologists at Caribbean-inspired bar The Daily Tot. The bar has put together 'Tot Experiences' which will focus on new rum-centric activities for February. On February 13, enjoy the bar's Blackout Brunch featuring a three-hour free-flow that include servings of rum and other spirits, wines, bubbly, and a four-course meal ($550 per person) from 12pm to 6pm. On Valentine's Day (3pm to 5pm), do something different for your date and bring your special someone to a two-hour rum masterclass ($550 per person) with Havana Club's Luca Andrei together with The Daily Tot's Gerry Olino. Taste drams of rum, enjoy a few nibbles, a glass of G.H. Mumm Champagne as a welcome treat, and get a sneak preview of the bar's soon to launch cocktails. If you won't make it on VDay, they have another rum class session on February 21, 3pm to 4.30pm, with Proof & Co’s Tom Egerton. For $450 per person, learn to make your own rum cocktails and taste various Plantation rums.
Book your seats by emailing info@thedailytot.com or message them on WhatsApp at 5226 9382.
Lay Your Heart on the Line at The Dispensary
Need some liquid courage to ask your date out for Valentine's Day? Head over to Tai Kwun for a seat at The Dispensary and order a few love prescriptions. From February 12 to 15, the bar will be serving The Heartbeat cocktail crafted with Veuve Clicquot Champagne, Campari, and strawberries. Enjoy two cocktails for $288 and receive a complimentary heart-shaped peach bao as a treat.
Book your reservation at 2848 3000 or visit statement.com.hk
James Suckling Wine's Valentine's Day menu
For wine lovers, take advantage of this Central wine bar's February 14 offerings with a special four-course menu paired with wines ($888 per person) specially curated by James Suckling himself. All the wines are rated 93 points or up and includes Jacquesson Champagne Cuvée No 743 Extra Brut, as well as wine from one of the top sweet wine producers in the world, Château Suduiraut in Sauternes. Start off with a deep-fried porcini mushroom, kimchi pancake or Korean fried chicken, and enjoy choices of spaghetti Pomodoro, salmon steak, or a 300g USDA organic ribeye steak for mains and finish the meal with a slice of New York-style cheesecake.
Book your seats at reservations@jswinecentral.com or call 2539 7999.
Valentine's Day at Zuma
Head over to Zuma for its popular weekend brunch and get to taste the new cocktail addition to their drink menu. Enjoy the restaurant's two and a half-hour free-flow Champagne packages (starts at $988 per person) and indulge in servings of their seasonal dishes. After your meal, catch a special barshift from 2.30pm to 6pm for a taste of their new cocktail Nitro Espresso Martini made with coffee liqueur, vodka, banana, cocoa, ginseng, and kaffir lime.
Call 3657 6388 for reservations.
Coa's Special Lunar New Year Cocktail
Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2020 Best Takeaway Cocktail winner Coa is following their successful range of bottled cocktails with a special CNY limited-edition release. Inspired by Chinese New Year traditions blended with a touch of Mexican flair, Coa created Fortune Manhattan, a concoction you can enjoy anywhere, made with a fresh tangerine, mezcal, calvados, Punt e Mes, Ancho Chile, cacao, and Luxardo Maraschino.
Available in 500ml ($688) – serves eight. Order the cocktail at coa.com.hk
N.I.P gin CNY treats
If you're a fan of local gin N.I.P, the distillery has launched a limited-edition gin called 800M ($818) to welcome the Chinese New Year. The distillery is also collaborating with The Langham's three Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant T'ang Court for a festive pairing menu featuring the CNY gin paired with chef Kwong Wai-keung's special poon choi. Drop by at T'ang Court and enjoy the festive feast made with whole ten-head abalone, fish maw, dried oyster, conpoy, sea cucumber, black mushroom, fresh prawns, goose webs, marinated chicken, served in a traditional claypot together with servings of the auspicious gin.
You may also order a bottle of special Chinese New Year cocktails crafted by mixologist Sandeep Kumar using N.I.P gin at Spanish-inspired bar The Wise King from February 6 onwards.
Taste of Turpan wine pairing experience
If you're still not comfortable to head out for quality drinks, Vicky Lau, the head chef of two Michelin-starred restaurant Tate Dining Room, is collaborating with Chinese winemakers Puchang Vineyard for a virtual wine and dine experience. Catch the first round of virtual wine tasting and pairing on February 26, 6pm to 7pm. Participants will receive a gift box ($1,100 for a single set, $1,700 for two pax) with a box of canapes prepared by Date by Tate, a bottle of white wine, Rkatsiteli 2017 – awarded Decanter World Wine Award 2019 Gold Medal, one bottle of red wine, Beichun 2015 – Decanter World Wine Award 2018 silver medal made from a rare red varietal from Xinjiang, two wine glasses, and cutlery sets. Those who order the experience will receive the pack one to three hours before the virtual event online. The online wine pairing experience will be guided by winemaker Loris Tartaglia.
Book the experience from this link and to see more information about the virtual event.
One Penicillin, One Tree
If you're looking to drink for a cause, Hong Kong's first sustainable bar Penicillin partners with ecoSpirits – a zero-waste spirits packaging solution – for a reforestation programme that allows guests to participate through cocktail sales. Every sale of One Penicillin, One Tree cocktail ($110), will secure planting one native Mallotus Muticus tree (also called the swamp tree) in the Kalimantan rainforest. According to Penicillin, the fast-growing upper canopy tree can reach up to 42m in height and live for more than 200 years. Throughout its lifespan, the tree can eliminate 4,400kg of CO2, equivalent to 8,000 single-use glass spirit bottles. Each One Penicillin, One Tree cocktail (ingredients and offers will change per season) saves an average of 150g in CO2 emissions.
Penicillin operates with a catering license, so the bar is currently open Monday to Saturday, 12pm to 6pm. Drop by to taste the current offering for their One Penicillin, One Tree cocktail programme. Follow Penicillin bar on Instagram and Facebook for updates and more information.
New cocktails at Bar de Luxe's H Code address
Japanese-style cocktail den Bar De Luxe has moved from the 30th floor of Asia Pacific Centre to their new H Code location in Pottinger Street. Known for its authentic Ginza flavour and experience, the bar's menu still carries cocktails created from the same meticulous Japanese mixology that Bar de Luxe guests have been used to. To celebrate Bar de Luxe's reopening, its top bartenders prepared five special cocktails to welcome guests to their new abode. Cocktails on the new menu include a floral cocktail called Gratitude, an earthy tipple called Centaurea, an aromatic and sour drink Syriacus, a mulled wine named Winter Sunset, and gin-based Abode of Snow made using mandarin liqueur and Darjeeling black tea.
Bar de Luxe is now located on 7/F, Low Block, H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central and is open from Saturday to Sunday 12pm to 6pm. Drop by for a tipple or order bottled cocktails for delivery or takeaway. For enquiries, visit bardeluxehk.com or contact 3706 5716.
The Madhouse CWB
Mong Kok's The Madhouse Taproom – a beer bar offering 20 draft taps of craft beers and a bottle selection from around the world – branched out to Causeway Bay with the opening of their new The Madhouse CWB bar decked in a carnival themed interior design. To celebrate the new bar and to usher in the new year, the beer den is offering a variety of limited-edition dessert dark beer – available in Asia for the first time – from the Amundsen Bryggeri winery from Oslo, Norway. Grab any of Amundsen's Dessert in a Can beers or enjoy a draft beer on the tap which includes a Rocky Road Ice Cream, Blueberry Pancake, and Neapolitan Ice Cream. For beer lovers with a penchant for whisky, you can indulge in Bourbon Aged Whiskey in Barrel Dark Beers available in three different flavours – rocky road ice cream, sea salted caramel chocolate chip cookies, and peanut butter caramel crisp jam doughnut.
The Madhouse CWB is located at Shop 2, G/F, Chinachem Leighton Plaza, 29 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay.
Yardley Brothers' CBD beer on tap
Craft brewery Yardley Brothers released their first CBD beer in Hong Kong and you can now taste this on tap at Once You Go Craft, Craftissimo, TAP - The Ale Project, and The Beer Shack. Named Lo/Hi Mango Cheesecake CBD Sour, the CBD infused beer is the company's first foray on CBD products in partnership with Open Book Extracts (OBX) Asia, distributors of THC-free cannabinoid ingredients and other CBD products. Brewed with 66mg of water-soluble CBD per litre, the beer (0.9 percent ABV) features notes of mango with vanilla cheesecake flavours.
The Old Man on tour
If you're missing the taste of The Old Man cocktails, head over to French restaurant Épure at Harbour City and join the team of The Old Man as they head over to the other side of the city. The Old Man's Nikita Matveev teams up with executive chef Nicolas Boutin's for an afternoon of great food and drinks. Until the end of February, from 2.30pm to 6pm, guests can enjoy French hors d'oeuvres, along with Matveev's cocktails.
Book a seat at 3185 8338, or email at reservations@epure.hk.
