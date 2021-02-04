Where to drink in Hong Kong this February

The 1950s-style watering hole Foxglove is welcoming the Year of the Ox with the launch of their new Social Club, a happy hour and afternoon dim sum aperitivo. From 12nn to 6pm, Mondays to Fridays, grab a few glasses of Frank’s Highballs ($100 each) – Classic Highball, Hiboru, Highball Hunter, and Fox Highball – or choose from a selection of premium house spirits, house wines, and craft beers available under their Juice Joint menu (starts at $60). Available happy hour cocktails (starts at $80) include Blind Pig, Have The Bees, or Dizzy With A Dame. By 3pm, you can pair your happy hour orders with a choice of three dim sum (for $100) from the new menu created by the head chef Tim Chan which include options of lobster and minced pork siu mai, har gow sea urchin dumplings, mozzarella and shrimp spring rolls with sea urchin, Sichuan xiao long bao pork soup dumplings, and cheeseburger spring rolls, among others from the meat, seafood, or vegetarian selections.

Every Saturday starting at 12nn, for dim sum orders in Foxglove, guests can add on a free-flow package (valid for three hours) with options of first-class ($498 per person) for servings of J.L. Vergnon Champagne, Bellinis, mimosas, and house cocktails, or the premium package ($388 per person) for glasses of house wines, craft beers, house spirits, juices, and sparkling or still waters.



Follow Foxglove’s Instagram and Facebook for more information. For bookings, please email reservation@foxglovehk.com or call 2116 8949.