Hong Kong
Tell Camellia pops up at The Aubrey for a Japanese shochu and tea affair

  Bars and pubs
  The Aubrey, Central
  Tell Camellia
    Tell Camellia's Gagan Gurung; MatchaMate cocktail
  Tell Camellia and The Aubrey
    Roast & Toast
  Tell Camellia and The Aubrey
    Hachi Old Fashioned
  The Aubrey Main Bar
    The Aubrey's Main Bar
Tea focused cocktail bar Tell Camellia will be popping up at Mandarin Oriental's Japanese izakaya The Aubrey from April 14 to 16, 3 pm to 6pm. Indulge in spirited drinks this long weekend and catch Gagan Gurung behind the bar as he whips up Japanese shochu and tea cocktails. The menu includes Roast & Toast made with Torikai Kome shochu, sencha, miyoga and carrot, oyster distillate, and wasabi salt; Matcha Mate made with matcha, miso, Kyoto grape, plankton, and Yasuda sweet potato; and Hachi Old Fashioned made with Hachi Mugi Shochu, genmaicha, seaweed, and bee pollen (all cocktails are availavle for $160 per serving).

For those who want to explore the shochu offerings, they're serving a Shochu Flight ($150) of Torikai Kome Shochu, Yasuda Sweet Potato, and Hachi Mugi Shochu.

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta

Details

Address:
The Aubrey
25/F, Mandarin Oriental, 5 Connaught Rd Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.mandarinoriental.com/hong-kong/victoria-harbour/fine-dining/bars/the-aubrey
2825 4001
mohkg-aubrey@mohg.com
Opening hours:
Sun-Wed 12nn-12mn, Thu-Sat 12nn-2am

Dates and times

