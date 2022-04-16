Tell Camellia pops up at The Aubrey for a Japanese shochu and tea affair

Time Out says

Tea focused cocktail bar Tell Camellia will be popping up at Mandarin Oriental's Japanese izakaya The Aubrey from April 14 to 16, 3 pm to 6pm. Indulge in spirited drinks this long weekend and catch Gagan Gurung behind the bar as he whips up Japanese shochu and tea cocktails. The menu includes Roast & Toast made with Torikai Kome shochu, sencha, miyoga and carrot, oyster distillate, and wasabi salt; Matcha Mate made with matcha, miso, Kyoto grape, plankton, and Yasuda sweet potato; and Hachi Old Fashioned made with Hachi Mugi Shochu, genmaicha, seaweed, and bee pollen (all cocktails are availavle for $160 per serving).

For those who want to explore the shochu offerings, they're serving a Shochu Flight ($150) of Torikai Kome Shochu, Yasuda Sweet Potato, and Hachi Mugi Shochu.