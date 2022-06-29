Time Out says

Terroirs by LQV is a new wine bar and lounge in Central by LQV Group – a Hong Kong-based company and proprietor of a number of French wine bars, restaurants, and shops in the city, including LQV Wan Chai - Le Bar & La Cav, La Crémerie, and La Boucherie. Located above Lyndhurst Terrace, the venue covers 2,000sq ft of space with a bar, dining area, and two al fresco terraces. Open from Tuesdays to Sundays from 3pm to 12mn, Terroirs by LQV celebrates winemakers and artisanal producers from France, offering a wide range of biodynamic, organic, and natural wines. Expect quality vino that can be paired with delicious pastries, artisanal cold cut platters, cheese boards, and classic French plates made with the finest ingredients.

