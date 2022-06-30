LQV Group opens a new wine bar in Central

Be the first to try this new drinking spot on June 30

If an excellent glass of wine is what you're after, it's not hard to find one in Hong Kong. As Asia's wine trading and distribution centre, we're spoilt for choice when it comes to wines from all over the world. Along with a stream of quality restaurants and wine stores, Hong Kong has a plethora of wine bars that offer quality vino.

One of the companies responsible for bringing great wines to the city for over a decade is LQV Group, a Hong Kong-based company and proprietor of a number of French wine bars, restaurants, and shops in the city, including LQV Wan Chai - Le Bar & La Cav, La Crémerie, and La Boucherie. On June 30, the group is opening a new addition to the city's wine offering with Terroirs by LQV, a wine bar and lounge in Central.

Located above Lyndhurst Terrace, Terroirs by LQV covers 2,000sq ft of space with a bar, dining area, and two al fresco terraces. Open from Tuesdays to Sundays from 3pm to 12am, Terroirs by LQV will celebrate winemakers and artisanal producers from France, offering a wide range of biodynamic, organic, and natural wines.

Wine novices and oenophiles can enjoy more than 2,000 wine selections from a range of varietals priced at $500 a bottle to rare vintages that go up to $220,000 a pop. If the extensive wine list seems daunting, the bar's knowledgeable sommeliers will guide you through the basics and give recommendations for the best food and wine pairings.

The bar's access to the group's cheese shops, butchers, and bakers will allow the establishment to serve delicious pastries, artisanal cold cut platters, and cheese boards, as well as classic French plates made with the finest ingredients, including pissaladière – a popular flatbread from Nice – and pâté en croûte –​​ a traditional French dish made with meat pâté served in a pastry crust – using Noir de Bigorre pork and Maison Samaran foie gras.

Terroirs by LQV is located at 3/F, 1 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central. Drop by for afternoon drinks or dinner from Tuesdays to Sundays, 3pm to 12am. For reservations, contact them via 2550 0345 or email terroirs@lqv.fr. Follow the bar on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

